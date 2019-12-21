Girls
Lilli Taylor, Seaside
The sophomore guard for No. 12-ranked Seaside had a license to drive the lane, over and over, in a 45-31 nonleague win Dec. 10 over Scappoose. Taylor scored a career-high 28 points, including 8-of-10 at the free throw line. She also had 16 rebounds (seven offensive boards) and five blocks. Taylor had nine points and nine rebounds in another nonleague win at Corbett Dec. 12, before fouling out.
Boys
Nic Pior, Warrenton
In the Warriors’ wrestling invitational Dec. 14, Pior won the championship at 145 pounds, scoring a 46-second fall over Knappa’s Addison Pietila, a 9-0 major decision against Ilwaco’s Christophe Lake, and a pin (2:30) against Vernonia’s Austin Sicard in the title match. Pior was named the meet’s outstanding wrestler for the lighter weights, contributing big points to Warrenton’s team championship.
