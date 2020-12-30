The 2020 sports year will forever have an asterisk next to it.
Some sports did not have a championship. Others had a short season, and still others had no season at all. Whatever the case, 2020 will be the year that wasn't when it comes to high school sports because of the coronavirus.
It started in March with the cancellation of basketball playoffs and championships. The Astoria girls' team was just miles from the state tournament site in Forest Grove when they learned the tournament had been canceled.
From there, the spring sports season was completely eliminated.
High school students in the Class of 2021 are worried their year will finish just like the Class of 2020's.
There's still hope for sports, in some form or fashion. Seasons have already been severely shortened in Oregon and will not start until March. The Astorian spoke with local athletes about their hopes for a salvaged sports season.
“Well, this year has been a stick in the mud for a lot of people,” said Seaside senior Kandice Flaigg, who plays softball for the Gulls.
“I think students who are planning on attending college and playing college sports are not hurt by shortened seasons,” Flaigg said. “Everyone is going through the same thing this year with shortened seasons or no season at all. Colleges will be reasonable in deciding what we can control.
“I am hopeful that we can get some sort of sport season,” she said. “This year has been a drag, and sports could really cheer some students up, and will add a lot of joy back into peoples lives.”
Warrenton's Triston Scott has a lot at stake in his senior year, primarily in football and track.
He has made several college visits to continue his football career and is slated to be a state favorite in throwing events in track this spring.
“I hope I do (get to compete), but in light of what’s been happening, I’m not optimistic,” Scott said.
Scott is hoping to suit up for the Warriors one last time. Otherwise, his next football game could be at the college level for George Fox, Pacific or Whitworth.
“Yes, I believe it hurts (scholarship opportunities),” he said. “Your senior season is when most colleges visit and watch how you have improved. Your last chance to make an impression. I just don’t know if the shortened season allows for enough time to get at peak.
“And the seasons being in the latter part of the school year does not allow for your season to happen before signing dates. All I’ve got is my junior year football highlights film to send to colleges.”
Astoria's Maddie Sisley still has another year of school remaining but sports are a big part of her life and she is gradually watching her junior year slip away.
“We try to keep our hopes up, but some of us are scared we won’t end up getting a season, especially the seniors,” she said.
Sisley's sports are soccer and track, where she has high hopes in the jumps and the hurdles.
“Most of us find some way of working out and staying in shape,” Sisley said. “I practice hurdles and long jump at the track. We have soccer fields in Warrenton, and others play basketball at (the courts near) Peter Pan.”
If there are no district or state meets in track, then the goals are somewhat limited for individual athletes.
Sisley said, “I want to be able to beat a school record and just be able to race again.”
Warrenton senior Sam Irwin said, “Personally, I don’t believe we will get a season through OSAA (Oregon School Activities Association). Anytime we get closer to the sports season, they always seem to delay the season even further.”
He adds, “I understand where OSAA is coming from because I also believe player safety is very important. However, I think that this is a risk that the players, parents and coaches should be able to take if they understand the potential consequences.”
And, “if OSAA does not grant us a season, I believe that myself and many other athletes will find alternative ways to compete outside of OSAA,” said Irwin, a defending state champion in wrestling. “Because to many other athletes and myself, sports is way more important than they appear on the surface level. It is a lifestyle and healthy form of escape that we have grown up with and come to rely on.
“I know a lot of friends who have managed to keep working out during these very confusing times. On the other hand, I also know a lot of people whose quarantine has not treated them well and they are struggling to keep up on fitness and mental health. For me, this has been a time of great personal growth. I work out harder than I ever have in hopes that if/when we do have a season I will be more prepared than all of my opponents.”
State tournament or no, Irwin still has his goals.
“If we don’t have a district or state tournament, my main goal is to leave a legacy. I want to show by example on and off the mat that hard work can get you places you never thought you could go. This is an idea that I wish I could drill into the minds of every young person in our country. Hard work pays off.
“I remember three years ago being told that I should wrestle because it made me a better football player,” he said. “Three years later, alongside a little bit of hard work and motivation, I am sitting here a state champ in a sport I never thought I would participate in. It’s all about perspective and mindset. If you don’t think you can do it, you won’t do it.”
Junior Carson Kawasoe is a three-sport star at Seaside.
“I feel confident that we will have some sort of shortened season for outdoor sports,” said Kawasoe, referring to football and golf. But, “I'm a little worried about indoor sports,” which would be basketball for Kawasoe.
“With the vaccine being sent out around the nation, it does give me hope for all three sports to happen.”
With three sports to choose from, Kawasoe's after-school hours are full.
“I have been practicing a lot,” said Kawasoe, who benefits by having access to a golf course. “In normal times, I would have just finished football season and rolled right into basketball, so I would not be playing any golf right now.”
For Kawasoe, golf still has events outside the OSAA.
“Similar to last year with having no high school season, I set my goals on my summer events with the Oregon Junior Golf Association,” he said. “I also had the opportunity to play against some professionals and high level college players in a few Pacific Northwest Section events. I am always working to improve my game and striving to become the best player I can be. I do have high hopes for a high school season and winning a state championship, but if we are unable to play, I will keep grinding.”
Kawasoe has one year remaining and will almost certainly take his golf game to the next level.
“Most definitely a shortened season has affected athletes acquiring athletic scholarships,” he said. “There are still opportunities to get in contact with coaches. It just takes a little bit more work than usual. For golfers, there are tournaments outside of the high school season and many chances for coaches to watch.”
Meanwhile, for those already playing at the collegiate level, the roster size of teams in certain sports will be larger, since last year's seniors have the option of returning for another season.
“That’s true across the entire NWAC (Northwest Athletic Conference),” said Warrenton's Jake Morrow, a freshman baseball player at Linn-Benton. “Having a larger roster increases the competition at each practice, which will make our team that much stronger.”
Morrow and college sports have also been on a modified schedule.
“Obviously across the nation college baseball programs have not had their traditional fall ball season,” he said. “Luckily we were not completely shut down, and we were still able to practice and do inter-squad scrimmages.”