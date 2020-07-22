The local players were in full swing Wednesday night, helping the Lower Columbia Baseball Club sweep the Northwest Star Academy Roadrunners in a AAA American Legion doubleheader at Aiken Field.
Playing at their home away from home, the team of high school stars from the Lower Columbia region powered their way to a pair of wins, 6-1 and 7-6.
Lower Columbia had to rally from a 6-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to win the the nightcap, helping Lower Columbia improve to 18-4 overall for the summer.
After giving up the first run of Game 1, Astoria's Dylan Rush drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third, Warrenton's Devin Jackson reached on an error, and Rees Hall (Kelso) doubled to left to score Rush with the tying run.
Jackson was eventually forced out at home on an infield hit by Warrenton's Jake Morrow, but Warrior teammate Austin Little gave Lower Columbia the lead for good on an infield single that scored Hall.
Naselle's Ethan Lindstrom followed with a single to bring in Bergquist and Morrow for a 4-1 lead.
Lower Columbia tacked on one in the fifth, as Morrow was hit by a pitch to lead off, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a grounder by Lindstrom, then scored on an error.
Luke Brown (Wahkiakum) scored on a sacrifice fly by Morrow in the sixth.
Clatskanie's Dawson Evenson picked up the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.
Lindstrom singled in the first run of Game 2, but the Roadrunners were able to build a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning, and extended it to 6-2 in the fifth.
But Lower Columbia has rallied from deficits all season, and began their latest comeback with a one-out walk to Brown in the bottom of the seventh.
Hall followed with a single, Bergquist was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Morrow fought off a 1-2 count and singled to drive in Brown and Hall to bring Lower Columbia within 6-4.
Lindstrom walked to reload the bases, Rush drew another walk to force in Bergquist, and Naselle's Kolten Lindstrom — brought up from Lower Columbia's AA team — drew the third straight walk on four pitches to force in Morrow with the tying run.
Kevin Barnett (R.A. Long) then ended the game with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Ethan Lindstrom with the game-winning run.
Ethan Lindstrom and Little combined on the mound to give up 10 hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in Game 2, while Roadrunner pitchers Breeler Mann, Nick Laurenza and Hector Infante allowed just five hits with 12 strikeouts, but walked seven and hit two batters.
For the night, Morrow had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Ethan Lindstrom was 3-for-6 with three RBIs.
The Roadrunners dropped to 3-8-2 for the summer. Lower Columbia is scheduled to play the Roadrunners again Monday at Volcanoes Stadium, before playing three games Tuesday and Wednesday in Bend.
