Blake Gobel, who graduated in June from Banks High School, has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Johnny Carpenter 4A/3A/2A/1A Prep Athlete of the Year award.
The honor, announced last month, recognizes the most outstanding male athlete across the Oregon Schools Activities Association’s 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications.
Gobel was an integral part of the most successful boys sports season in Banks’ history. A three-sport athlete, Gobel led the Braves to 4A state championships in football, boys basketball and baseball, with wins over Seaside in the football and basketball state title games.
It was the first time since North Valley in 1984-85 that a school has won state championships in all three sports in the same school year.
The 6-7, 230-pound Gobel played tight end and defensive end in football. He caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown and finished with six tackles and one sack in Banks’ 31-20 victory over the Gulls in the championship.
He earned 4A and Cowapa League first team honors as a tight end after finishing the season with 47 receptions for 689 yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively, Gobel recorded 33 total tackles (11 for lost yardage), 4.5 sacks and one interception.
Gobel will continue his football career as a defensive end at Eastern Washington University this fall.
On the hardwood, Gobel was named the 4A and Cowapa League Player of the Year after leading the Braves to a 27-3 overall record and their first-ever state title. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, and tallied 24 points and 13 boards in Banks’ come-from-behind win over Seaside in the state championship.
In the spring, Gobel played pitcher and first base for Banks, which earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 4A state playoffs, and finished league play with a 12-0 record en route to a state title. He hit over .300 and served as both a starter and reliever on the mound, posting a sub-2.00 ERA.
Gobel is the first boys athlete from Banks to receive a Prep Athlete of the Year honor, which has been awarded annually since 1966.
Baylee Touey of North Valley was selected as the 4A/3A/2A/1A Prep Girls Athlete of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.