The Lower Columbia 12U baseball All-Stars completed a successful season with a second-place finish in the state tournament.
Comprised of players from Astoria, Ilwaco, Knappa and Naselle, the team took part in three tournaments this summer.
The All-Stars took second in a Longview, Washington, tournament June 24 to June 26, followed by five wins without a loss to win a tournament in West Linn, July 1 to July 3.
Lower Columbia stormed through the competition with wins over McMinnville (21-1), Longview (10-0), the Lower Columbia 11U All-Stars (10-0), the West Linn Lions (6-0) and the Eastside Legends (6-5).
During the regular season, Lower Columbia had a pair of wins over Seaside (14-2 and 18-3), and a 21-11 over Warrenton on July 6.
The All-Stars opened the state tournament with wins over the Keizer Kings (8-6) and Banks (18-1).
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Lower Columbia lost a 10-9 decision to the West Linn Lions, but bounced back with a 10-9 victory over the Lakeridge Pacers.
The game featured 27 hits, and the All-Stars won with a walkoff single by Haddox Hazen in the bottom of the seventh.
Cody Kaino had a double and scored three runs for Lower Columbia, while Hazen and Kaino combined on the mound, striking out seven with one walk and 13 hits allowed.
In the final game, the Salem Saxons defeated Lower Columbia, 10-0.
Coached by Kyle Bryan, Bruce Hazen and Bryan Lempea, team members include Joey Anderson, Tug Bryan, Nautis Elston, Blythe Engelson, Eli Gardner, Mason Harrell, Haddox Hazen, Cody Kaino, Trey Lempea, Sam Mather, Mark Ragan and Tyler West.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.