The Astoria baseball team opened the 2023 season with a 6-3 win over Estacada, Monday at CMH Field.
Astoria pitchers Karson Hawkins and Teagan Birdeno combined on a seven-hitter, with Hawkins working the first five innings. Birdeno got the save, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
The Fishermen scored four runs in their first at-bat of the season, adding two runs in the third. Estacada committed five errors.
Gunnar Olson and Hawkins had two hits apiece for Astoria.
