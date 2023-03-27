The Astoria baseball team traveled to Arizona to play a team from Oregon, in a Day 1 contest of the Coach Bob Invitational in the Phoenix area.

Astoria opened the tournament with an easy 19-4 win over Baker, early Monday morning at Apollo High School in Glendale.

