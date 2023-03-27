The Astoria baseball team traveled to Arizona to play a team from Oregon, in a Day 1 contest of the Coach Bob Invitational in the Phoenix area.
Astoria opened the tournament with an easy 19-4 win over Baker, early Monday morning at Apollo High School in Glendale.
The Fishermen scored six runs in the first inning, added a run in the second, then scored six runs each in the third and fourth innings.
Astoria (4-2 overall) rapped out 14 hits against the Bulldogs (1-5). Merrick Benesch led the Fishermen, going 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.
Garrett Hillard added a double and Teague Palmberg had a triple, while pitchers Karson Hawkins and freshman Teagan Birdeno scattered four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
The Fishermen have games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday against teams from Colorado (Denver Christian and Manitou Spring), both at Sandra Day O’Conner High School in Phoenix.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
