A seven-run fourth inning was all Astoria needed Tuesday afternoon at Stayton, where the Fishermen topped the Eagles 11-1 in a nonleague baseball game.
Astoria pounded out 15 hits in six at-bats, while starting pitcher Dylan Rush limited Stayton to just four hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.
Seven different players had hits for the Fishermen, with Burke Matthews, Will Reed and Ebin Hillard all collecting three hits apiece. Hillard led the hit parade with a double and a home run for two RBIs and three runs scored.
Reed had two doubles and Matthews scored twice.
Danny Johnson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Astoria, which is scheduled to play two games Wednesday, including one more game vs. Stayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.