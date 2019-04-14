A three-run third inning was all Astoria needed Friday, in a 4-2 win over Valley Catholic in a Cowapa League baseball game at CMH Field.
Astoria pitcher Will Reed threw a complete-game four-hitter, helping the Fishermen improve to 2-2 in league as they begin a stretch of five straight road games.
The Fishermen took advantage of a walk and an error by the Valiants to start the bottom of the third inning, then followed with three consecutive singles by Adam Feldman, Burke Matthews (to score Dylan Rush) and Ebin Hillard.
A bases-loaded walk forced in the second run, and a third run scored on another Valley Catholic error.
Astoria added one run in the fourth, and Reed did the rest, going the distance to finish the game in 82 pitches, with three strikeouts and a walk.
Hillard, Ryan Stutznegger and Rush all had two hits apiece for Astoria, which is scheduled to play a nonleague game Monday at Yamhill-Carlton.
