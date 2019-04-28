Valley Catholic had seven hits to Astoria's three, and the Fishermen committed four errors in the field … but Astoria escaped with the win Friday afternoon, a 2-0 decision over the Valiants.
The Fishermen (5-3 in league) scored two runs in the top of the third inning to win the Cowapa League baseball game, to keep pace with Banks (7-0).
Valley Catholic also stranded nine baserunners, while Valiant pitcher George Eisenhardt pitched a near masterpiece, allowing just three hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk.
The game's only two runs came in the top of the third, when Astoria's Adam Feldman had a one-out single to center, then took second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Burke Matthews, who later scored on a balk call for the 2-0 lead.
Astoria pitcher Dylan Rush allowed seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks in the win.
The Fishermen host games this week vs. Seaside (Wednesday) and Banks (Friday).
