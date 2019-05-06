A sacrifice fly by Dylan Rush scored Will Reed with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning, helping Astoria to a 5-4 win at Tillamook in Cowapa League baseball action Monday.
Rush also went the distance on the mound, giving up eight hits with two strikeouts and no walks over eight innings.
“It was a clean game … just a great high school baseball game,” said Astoria coach Glen Fromwiller, whose team improves to 6-5 in league, with one league game remaining (Tuesday at Valley Catholic).
“That's how we've been playing, for the most part,” he said. “We've been pretty consistent. Our pitching has been good, and when you add a good defense and the bats are working, we've been playing well.”
The Fishermen led Monday's game 4-1 in the top of the fifth, before the Cheesemakers scored three in the bottom of the fifth to tie it, 4-4.
The game was scoreless over the sixth and seventh, before Astoria manufactured a run in the eighth, when Reed and Danny Johnson both reached base on errors. Balan Kolee was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, and Reed scored on the sacrifice fly from Rush.
Rush and Ebin Hillard had two hits apiece for Astoria, while the Cheesemakers committed eight errors.
