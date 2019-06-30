Dane Gouge's Astoria Ford baseball team racked up 19 runs and 19 hits in two games Thursday at Tapiola Park, where the Fishermen scored a doubleheader sweep over Knappa, 10-3 and 9-2.
In Game 1, Astoria Ford scored six runs in the third inning for all the runs it would need.
Ebin Hillard was 2-for-3 at the plate, with a triple and five RBI's. Adam Feldman also had two hits and scored twice for the Fishermen, who drew seven walks and were hit by pitch four times.
Feldman picked up the win on the mound, allowing four hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and five walks.
Astoria Ford committed five errors in both games, but the Fishermen collected 11 hits in Game 2, while pitchers Dylan Rush, Will Eddy and Brandon Helligso combined on a six-hitter, with 14 strikeouts and just three walks.
Rush struck out seven in two-and-a-third innings. Leo Matthews and Rush had three hits apiece, with Rush driving in four runs and scoring three times.
Drew Miller had two of Knappa's six hits in the second game.
