The Astoria Ford Junior Baseball team split a pair of games Tuesday night at Aiken Field, with two games to go in the 2020 summer season.
Astoria Ford made the first game against Tillamook a little closer than it should have been, but held on for a 6-4 win over the Cheesemakers. Neah-Kah-Nie cruised to a 13-0 win over the Fishermen in the last game of the night.
Astoria Ford had just two hits against the Cheesemakers — a bunt by Connelly Fromwiller and a double for Gunnar Olson in the fourth inning — but the Fishermen took advantage of a multitude of walks and also played sound defensively to hold off Tillamook.
The Fishermen led 6-0 after six complete innings, but it took three Astoria Ford pitchers to get out of the seventh, when Tillamook scored four runs on three hits and two Fishermen errors.
The Cheesemakers had the bases loaded with two outs, before Tony Tumbarello took the mound for Astoria and struck out the final batter to end the game.
Tillamook finished with six hits off six different Astoria Ford pitchers, while the Fishermen stranded 10 baserunners.
Things did not go as well for Astoria Ford in the last game of the night, as Neah-Kah-Nie scored five runs in the top of the sixth for a 9-0 lead.
Pirate pitcher Eric Loza held Astoria to just one hit, with six strikeouts and one walk.
Astoria Ford hosts three games Thursday at Aiken Field: Warrenton vs. Astoria Ford, 2:30 p.m.; Warrenton vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, 5 p.m.; and Knappa vs. Astoria Ford, 7:30 p.m.
