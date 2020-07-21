The Astoria Ford Junior Baseball team picked up one victory and one tie Tuesday night, in a doubleheader with Tillamook at Aiken Field.
The Fishermen downed the Cheesemakers 7-5 in Game 1, and Game 2 was tied 6-6 when the two-hour time limit went into effect.
“We played really well tonight, and have continued to get better every game,” said Astoria coach Tyler Lyngstad. “Playing small ball, bunting, hit and run … and have been extremely good on the base paths.”
Tony Tumbarello led the Astoria Ford attack with two hits, including a double and two runs scored.
Incoming freshman Garrett Hillard drove in a run with a suicide squeeze bunt, while Bo Williams drew three walks and scored three runs. Michael Moore also walked three times and scored twice, and Connelly Fromwiller had an RBI single for Astoria, which hosts games with Warrenton (2:30 p.m.) and Neah-Kah-Nie Thursday (7:15 p.m.).
