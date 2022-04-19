Trailing 4-3 entering the seventh inning, the Astoria baseball team erupted for five runs in the top of the seventh, on its way to an 8-4 Cowapa League win on Monday at Valley Catholic.

Astoria's Connelly Fromwiller opened the seventh with a double to center, and Merrick Benesch followed with a single. After an out, Niko Boudreau tripled to right field to score both runners.

The Valley Catholic meltdown continued, as Garrett Hillard and Sven Johnson both had two-out singles, and both scored on a triple by Legend Tuimato for the final two runs.

Astoria pitchers Karson Hawkins and Boudreau combined to limit the Valiants to six hits, with five strikeouts and three walks.

