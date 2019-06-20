State champion Banks dominated the Cowapa all-league baseball team with nine selections, while second place Astoria landed five on the all-league squad, as voted on by the league's coaches.
Astoria had two pitchers on the first team — senior Will Reed and junior Dylan Rush — while senior infielder Burke Matthews and junior catcher Ebin Hillard joined Reed and Rush on the first team. Matthews was recently named MVP for the North team in an all-star baseball series for high school seniors.
Junior outfielder Ryan Stutznegger was selected honorable mention.
A trio of Seaside seniors capped their final year by being selected to the all-league squad.
Third baseman Duncan Thompson and shortstop/pitcher Payton Westerholm were both first team members, while Alex Teubner was one of three catchers earning honorable mention.
Senior Hayden Vandehey of Banks was named the league's Player of the Year, while the Braves' Joe Baumgartner was Coach of the Year.
Sophomore George Eisenhardt of Valley Catholic was selected as the league's Pitcher of the Year.
Cowapa All-league
Player of the Year: Hayden Vandehey, Banks
Pitcher of the Year: George Eisenhardt, Valley Catholic
Coach of the Year: Joe Baumgartner, Banks
Pitchers
George Eisenhardt, So., Valley Catholic
Tyler Lilly, Sr., Banks
Will Reed, Sr., Astoria
Sam Romero, Jr., Tillamook
Dylan Rush, Jr., Astoria
William Schultheis, Jr., Valley Catholic
Catchers
Ebin Hillard, Jr., Astoria
Daniel Pruitt, Jr., Valley Catholic
Infielders
Jarred Evans, Jr., Banks
Blake Gobel, Sr., Banks
Justin Harmon, Sr., Tillamook
Burke Matthews, Sr., Astoria
Diego Robison, Jr., Valley Catholic
Duncan Thompson, Sr., Seaside
Hayden Vandehey, Sr., Banks
Payton Westerholm, Sr., Seaside
Outfielders
Dakota Bunn, Sr., Banks
Colten Hesselman, Fr., Banks
Honorable Mention
Catchers
Trask Applegate, Sr., Banks
Cameron Buffan, Sr., Tillamook
Alex Teubner, Sr., Seaside
Infielders
James Baglai, Jr., Valley Catholic
Tanner Richardson, Sr., Tillamook
Michael Weber, Sr., Valley Catholic
Charlie White, Fr., Banks
Outfielders
Thomas Cook, Sr., Banks
Ryan Stutznegger, Jr., Astoria
