State champion Banks dominated the Cowapa all-league baseball team with nine selections, while second place Astoria landed five on the all-league squad, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Astoria had two pitchers on the first team — senior Will Reed and junior Dylan Rush — while senior infielder Burke Matthews and junior catcher Ebin Hillard joined Reed and Rush on the first team. Matthews was recently named MVP for the North team in an all-star baseball series for high school seniors.

Junior outfielder Ryan Stutznegger was selected honorable mention.

A trio of Seaside seniors capped their final year by being selected to the all-league squad.

Third baseman Duncan Thompson and shortstop/pitcher Payton Westerholm were both first team members, while Alex Teubner was one of three catchers earning honorable mention.

Senior Hayden Vandehey of Banks was named the league's Player of the Year, while the Braves' Joe Baumgartner was Coach of the Year.

Sophomore George Eisenhardt of Valley Catholic was selected as the league's Pitcher of the Year.

Cowapa All-league

Player of the Year: Hayden Vandehey, Banks

Pitcher of the Year: George Eisenhardt, Valley Catholic

Coach of the Year: Joe Baumgartner, Banks

Pitchers

George Eisenhardt, So., Valley Catholic

Tyler Lilly, Sr., Banks

Will Reed, Sr., Astoria

Sam Romero, Jr., Tillamook

Dylan Rush, Jr., Astoria

William Schultheis, Jr., Valley Catholic

Catchers

Ebin Hillard, Jr., Astoria

Daniel Pruitt, Jr., Valley Catholic

Infielders

Jarred Evans, Jr., Banks

Blake Gobel, Sr., Banks

Justin Harmon, Sr., Tillamook

Burke Matthews, Sr., Astoria

Diego Robison, Jr., Valley Catholic

Duncan Thompson, Sr., Seaside

Hayden Vandehey, Sr., Banks

Payton Westerholm, Sr., Seaside

Outfielders

Dakota Bunn, Sr., Banks

Colten Hesselman, Fr., Banks

Honorable Mention

Catchers

Trask Applegate, Sr., Banks

Cameron Buffan, Sr., Tillamook

Alex Teubner, Sr., Seaside

Infielders

James Baglai, Jr., Valley Catholic

Tanner Richardson, Sr., Tillamook

Michael Weber, Sr., Valley Catholic

Charlie White, Fr., Banks

Outfielders

Thomas Cook, Sr., Banks

Ryan Stutznegger, Jr., Astoria

