SEASIDE — There were no late-game rallies this time for the Seaside Gulls, in Clatsop Clash II, which took place Thursday afternoon at Broadway Field.
The Astoria baseball team made sure of that, as the Fishermen played a flawless defensive game for a 6-0 win over the Gulls in a Cowapa League baseball contest.
Astoria also gained a little Clatsop Clash payback, after losing an 8-6 decision April 2 to Seaside at CMH Field in the first meeting, when the Gulls overcame a 6-4 deficit with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Fishermen pitcher Dylan Rush never gave the Gulls a chance in Thursday's rematch, as the junior right-hander scattered four hits and struck out seven with two walks in a complete-game victory.
“He's thrown two complete games now, and it seems like every time he pitches he goes deep into the game,” said Astoria coach Glen Fromwiller. “I don't know if it was his best outing (Rush also hit three batters), but he was looking like himself tonight.”
The Fishermen gave Rush all the runs he would need with three runs in the third inning.
Will Reed led off with a double, the first of five players to reach base safely to start the inning.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Rush and Adam Feldman had back-to-back run-scoring singles, and Ryan Stutznegger scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Ebin Hillard.
The Gulls managed to put runners on base, but that's where they stayed.
Seaside's Payton Westerholm had two doubles, but the Gulls stranded 10 baserunners, including three in the seventh inning when Rush struck out the final batter to end the game.
Fromwiller did not need (or want) to remind his team of the last meeting with the Gulls.
“I intentionally didn't say anything about that game,” he said. “I'm sure they were thinking of it, but why bring it up? It's a new day, a new game, and I didn't need them thinking about it.
“And it wasn't just that game,” he said. “Our main problem has been not finishing games. Both the Seaside and Banks games, we lost leads because we couldn't finish.”
In addition to collecting nine hits in Thursday's win, Astoria played error-free defense, with Feldman highlighting the game with several long throws from his third base position to catch runners at first.
Offensively, Reed, Feldman and Stutznegger had two hits apiece, including a triple by Stutznegger in the sixth inning, in which Seaside turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
