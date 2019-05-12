All the scoring took place in the final two innings Saturday afternoon at Tapiola Park, where Astoria defeated Estacada 3-2 in a nonleague baseball game.
Estacada's fourth error of the day allowed Astoria's Ryan Stutznegger to score the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, helping the Fishermen overcome a 2-1 deficit going into the last half-inning.
Playing the second of two nonleague games in two days, Astoria finished the regular season with a 12-9 record, and tied for second in the Cowapa League with Valley Catholic at 6-6.
The Fishermen will await their first round opponent in the state playoffs, day and time to be announced.
In Saturday's win, Astoria pitchers Dylan Rush and Calvin Kaul combined on a six-hitter, with five strikeouts.
The Fishermen had eight hits off Estacada's Nathan Hagel, the last hit a single by Burke Matthews in the seventh inning.
An error sent Matthews to third and allowed Stutznegger to reach base.
Following a walk, Matthews scored the tying run on a fielder's choice. A ground ball by Danny Johnson resulted in Estacada's second error of the inning, and allowed Stutznegger to score the game-winner.
Sisters 9, Astoria 7
Sisters and Astoria met for a nonleague baseball game Friday at George Fox University.
The Outlaws scored six runs in the third inning on their way to an 8-2 lead, then had to hold off a late Astoria rally for a 9-7 win over the Fishermen.
Astoria had eight hits to just six for Sisters, but the Fishermen committed four errors, including two in the top of the third, in which Astoria also walked four batters and gave up two hits.
The Fishermen had four doubles as part of their eight-hit attack, while Astoria pitchers Burke Matthews and Will Reed combined to strike out 12 batters.
