It took 11 runs and some anxious moments, but Astoria held on for an 11-10 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League baseball game Tuesday at Broadway Field.
After dropping the first two meetings with the Gulls, the Fishermen scored their first Clatsop Clash win of the season by building an 11-4 lead after just two innings.
But the Fishermen went scoreless after that, and left the bases loaded in both the fifth and sixth innings, leaving the door open for the Gulls.
Seaside scored two runs in each of the first five innings, but went scoreless in the sixth and seventh.
Knappa 15, Royals 2
The Knappa baseball team showed that the Northwest League still belongs to the Loggers, with a single game victory Tuesday at Portland Christian.
Knappa completely dominated the Royals in the seven inning contest, building a 3-0 lead through two innings, on its way to an easy 15-2, six-inning win.
The teams meet for a doubleheader Friday at Knappa.
The Loggers improved to 7-0 overall, one of just two 7-0 teams (along with Monroe) at the 2A level.