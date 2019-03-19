Adam Feldman belted a two-run homer to highlight Astoria's 7-0 win Tuesday at St. Helens, in nonleague baseball action.
Fishermen starter Will Reed pitched six innings and scattered four hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Michael Moore pitched the seventh.
Feldman drove in three runs on two hits, while Ryan Stutznegger was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice.
The Fishermen host Mark Morris, 4 p.m. Thursday at Tapiola Park.
