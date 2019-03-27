After an 0-2 start to the season, the Astoria baseball team improved to 5-2 overall with two more victories Wednesday in the Stayton tournament.
The Fishermen followed Tuesday's 11-1 win over Stayton with wins over Harrisburg (10-5) and Stayton again (7-3) Wednesday afternoon.
Ebin Hillard drove in five runs and the Fishermen overcame an early 3-0 deficit in Wednesday's opener to beat Harrisburg.
The Fishermen scored in each of the first three innings and led 8-3 going into the fourth.
In a game that featured a combined four doubles and three triples, Astoria pitchers Calvin Kaul and Dylan Junes held Harrisburg to eight hits, while the Fishermen had 11 hits off Harrisburg's Kyle Davis and Korban Lang.
Hillard and Balan Kolee had doubles for Astoria, and teammates Adam Feldman and Danny Johnson each had a triple.
In the second meeting with Stayton, the Fishermen trailed 2-0 before scoring a run in the second and two in the third to take the lead for good.
Hillard drove in another three runs on three hits, Dylan Rush had a double and two runs scored, and Danny Johnson belted a solo home run for Astoria, which had nine hits.
Will Reed started on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Relievers Burke Matthews and Michael Moore combined to close out the win.
Astoria opens the Cowapa League season April 2 vs. Seaside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.