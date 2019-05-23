The day could not have gone much better for the Astoria baseball team.
The No. 14 seed Fishermen scored the big victory of the first round in the Class 4A state playoffs, posting a 10-inning, 2-1 win over No. 3 seed North Marion, on the Huskies' home field.
On top of that, No. 11 seed Sweet Home upset La Grande, handing the Fishermen another winnable game Friday, when the Fishermen play a quarterfinal contest at Sweet Home.
Friday's winner will advance to the semifinals to play either Philomath or Henley.
In Wednesday's win, both teams scored a run in the second inning, and neither team could bring in a run until Astoria's Adam Feldman delivered a two-out double to left, scoring courtesy runner Leo Matthews.
Burke Matthews pitched the bottom of the 10th, retiring three of the four batters he faced.
North Marion had more hits (seven to four), and the Fishermen had more errors (four to two), but the Huskies stranded 11 base runners.
Astoria pitchers Dylan Rush and Burke Matthews struck out three batters with one walk, while North Marion pitchers Griffin Henry and Grant Henry combined for 15 strikeouts and two walks.
The Fishermen improve to 13-10 overall (6-6 in league), while North Marion's season ends with a 23-3 record, 14-1 in league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.