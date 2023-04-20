Approaching the midway point of the Coastal Range League baseball season, the team to beat is not Banks or Warrenton, but Neah-Kah-Nie.
The Pirates scored a 4-1 victory late Tuesday over Banks, helping Neah-Kah-Nie improve to 6-0 in league play.
Meanwhile, the Braves bounced back with an 11-0 win over Warrenton, Wednesday afternoon at CMH Field.
Banks pitcher Logan Kind was not kind to the Warriors, as the 6-foot-2 lefthander tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts.
“Their kid (Kind) threw very well, and when their hitters got going, boy, they hit very well,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “(The Braves) batted around in the fourth inning, and really broke it open.”
Wolfe said the upper half of the Coastal Range League will be a battle to the finish.
“I wasn’t expecting Neah-Kah-Nie to be where they’re at, but I’m also not shocked,” he said. “They can play very well, Valley Catholic can be tough, and we can’t overlook Rainier (rescheduled for April 27).”
The Braves scored a run in the first, tacked on three in the third, then erupted for six runs in the fourth, highlighted by a one-out double for Christian Lyda, and two-run singles from Wyatt Hesselman and Ashton Crossen.
Jack Lyda had a double and a triple for Banks, while the Warriors committed three errors.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.