In a meeting of former Cowapa League rivals, Banks defeated Astoria 12-5 in a nonleague baseball game Wednesday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Playing their first game at the 3A level, the Braves led 9-1 after two innings, gave up four runs in top of the third, then scored two in the bottom of the third.
Banks had 12 hits, while Brave pitchers Logan Kind and Blake Jewett combined on a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Kind was 3-for-4 at the plate, scored four runs and drove in three.
Elsewhere Wednesday, Milwaukie scored an 8-4 win over the Gulls in a nonleague game at Broadway Field.
