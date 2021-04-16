Banks scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, then tacked on four in the second and four in the third on its way to an 18-3 win over Astoria, in Cowapa League baseball action Thursday at Banks.
Three Banks pitchers — Cole Belden, Cooper Gobel and Cam Louie — held the Fishermen to just two hits, with nine strikeouts and five walks.
The Braves collected 10 hits and took advantage of five Astoria errors. Logan Kind had a grand slam home run for Banks, which has outscored opponents 37-8 through two games.
In other Cowapa League baseball action Thursday, Valley Catholic defeated Seaside 17-11.