The Banks Braves jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead Wednesday afternoon on their home field, where the Braves were hosting Warrenton in a big District 1/3A baseball showdown.

The Warriors rallied, but Banks held on for a 6-3 win. Ranked first in the state at the 3A level, the Braves (10-1 in league) are still second in their own league, behind Neah-Kah-Nie (11-0). The Warriors slip to 9-3.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.