The Banks Braves jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead Wednesday afternoon on their home field, where the Braves were hosting Warrenton in a big District 1/3A baseball showdown.
The Warriors rallied, but Banks held on for a 6-3 win. Ranked first in the state at the 3A level, the Braves (10-1 in league) are still second in their own league, behind Neah-Kah-Nie (11-0). The Warriors slip to 9-3.
“We had opportunities,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “We just came up a little short again. Our bugaboo all season has been falling behind early. We need to learn how to come in prepared and play well right away. We came out flat-footed today.”
Warrenton pitchers Kaison Smith and Tallon McGrorty were strong in relief, and the Warriors scored twice in the top of the sixth, but Banks pitcher Logan Kind retired Warrenton in order in the top of the seventh.
The big hit for Banks came in the bottom of the first, when Ashton Crossen reached on a bases loaded single to score one run, and an errant throw by the Warriors allowed two more runs to score for a 3-0 lead.
A second Warrenton error led to a 4-0 advantage for the Braves.
Kind highlighted a two-run second inning with a run-scoring double, giving Banks starter Wyatt Hesselman a 6-0 lead to work with.
