For the second time in three days, the Banks Braves scored a one-sided victory over Astoria in Cowapa League baseball action.
After a 10-1 win Thursday at Tapiola Park, the Braves scored an 11-1 victory over Astoria in a Saturday afternoon contest at Banks.
Pitcher Cam Louie limited Astoria to three hits in five innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Aiden Giles had a double for Astoria, which hosts Tillamook Wednesday at Tapiola.
Gulls 13, Valiants 3
Seaside remained within striking distance of first place in Cowapa League baseball, with a 13-3 win Friday at Valley Catholic.
The Gulls improved to 5-3, while Banks continues to sit atop the league standings at 8-0.
Seaside plays Tillamook twice this week, and also hosts a nonleague contest Wednesday (5 p.m.) at Broadway Field with Knappa.
Warriors down the 'Dawgs, 6-1
Dawson Little and the Warrenton Warriors made quick work of the Woodburn Bulldogs in a Saturday afternoon nonleague baseball game at Huddleston Field.
Little gave up just four hits and a walk with four strikeouts, pitching a complete-game, 6-1 win over Woodburn.
Little also had two hits and two RBI's at the plate, as did Mike Ulness.
Warrenton improved to 6-1 overall, with three games this week vs. Taft, and a home game Thursday with Willamina.
Loggers close in on NWL title
The Knappa Loggers have all but locked up another Northwest League baseball title, as they swept a doubleheader Friday at home against Portland Christian, 6-2 and 14-4.
Knappa is 9-0 overall, tied with Monroe for the best record in Class 2A. The Royals — who were undefeated coming into last week's three games vs. Knappa — dropped to 6-3 after three straight losses to Knappa.
The Loggers have league games remaining with Nestucca and Vernonia (a combined 2-14).
Portland Christian outhit Knappa eight to three in Game 1, but stranded 10 baserunners, walked eight batters and committed four errors in the loss. Camo Miethe and Mark Miller had doubles for Knappa.
Knappa led 4-1 after one inning of Game 2, and scored five runs in the fourth inning. The Loggers had 10 hits in five inning, including four doubles.