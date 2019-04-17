Hayden Vandehey was a one-man wrecking crew, and the Banks Braves took advantage of a seven-run fourth inning to defeat Seaside 9-2 in a Cowapa League baseball game Wednesday at Banks.
Vandehey was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over four innings, and helped his cause by driving in three runs with two doubles.
The Gulls rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the fourth, as Justin Morris drew a one-out walk, Travis Fenton singled to right, and both advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Gage McFadden.
Morris scored on an infield single by Payton Westerholm to tie the game, 2-2.
But the next seven runs belonged to the Braves, whose seven-run fourth inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Vandehey for an eventual 9-2 lead.
Pitchers Blake Gobel and Andrew Nichols finished the game for the Braves, with Gobel striking out three in two innings. Westerholm and Duncan Thompson had two hits apiece for the Gulls, who play Thursday at Astoria.
The fourth-ranked Braves improve to 4-0 in league, with Seaside falling to 2-2.
