WARRENTON — The Banks Braves and Warrenton Warriors gave fans of Coast Range League baseball a sneak preview of a matchup that should be enjoyable to watch over the next four years, in all sports.
Warrenton was originally scheduled to host Knappa for a nonleague game Wednesday, but when the Loggers canceled, the Warriors instead found themselves face-to-face with the Braves, the No. 2-ranked team at the 4A level, and future league opponent beginning next fall, when Banks drops to Class 3A.
The Braves backed up their ranking with a 10-2 win over the Warriors, whose main goal was just playing good competition on a nice day.
“When Knappa bailed on us, we were very fortunate to upgrade the quality of the competition when Banks agreed to come over for a game,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “We were extremely grateful to get the No. 2-ranked 4A team at the last minute. And they had to travel over using their own personal transportation.”
The Warriors got a good look at the Braves, and vice versa. One future plus for Warrenton — the Warriors won't have to deal with Charlie White.
Banks' power-hitting catcher/pitcher/first baseman is a senior, and in his one and only appearance at Warrenton, White had a run-scoring single in the first inning, a two-run homer in the third and a three-run homer in the sixth for six RBI.
The Cowapa League three-sport star was also the winning pitcher, tossing a complete game four-hitter, with nine strikeouts.
“I'm happy to hear he's a senior,” Wolfe said of White. “Banks is a great team, and they do it the right way. We took too many pitches, but we hit the ball solidly when we did, and played well defensively (turning two double plays).”
Valiants 1, Astoria 0
Both teams had just one hit on the day, while Valley Catholic scored the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory over Astoria, in Cowapa League baseball action Wednesday.
After drawing a walk in the third inning, Valley Catholic's Justin Lulay eventually scored on a sacrifice fly for the game's only run.
Astoria pitcher Niko Boudreau threw a complete game and took the loss, despite allowing just one hit and two walks, with 12 strikeouts. Valiant pitcher Trevor Yee walked one and struck out nine.
In other Cowapa League action, Tillamook defeated Seaside, 9-3.