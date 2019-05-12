In the final meeting of the 2018-19 school year between Banks and Seaside, the Braves got the win, and the Gulls took the heartbreaking loss in Friday's 90-degree heat at Banks, in a Cowapa League baseball finale.
The Braves' Jared Evans scored on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capping a three-run inning and a 5-4 win for Banks.
Seaside finishes the regular season 10-12 overall, 5-7 in league. The Gulls' projected play-in game will be Thursday at Sweet Home.
The No. 1-ranked Braves completed the league season 12-0, 21-3 overall.
Seaside had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of third inning on a two-run double by Payton Westerholm.
After Banks scored the tying run in the fourth, the Gulls answered with one in the fifth (a run-scoring single by Gage McFadden) and another in the sixth for a 4-2 lead.
The Gulls were able to retire the first batter in the bottom of the seventh, but the Braves followed with a double by Tyler Lilly and three straight singles by Charlie White, Hayden Vandehey and Evans to tie the game at 4-4.
McFadden had two of Seaside's four hits.
