A few hours after Astoria celebrated “Senior Night,” the (official) league champion Banks Braves were celebrating a 10-4 win over the Fishermen, keeping their Cowapa League record a spotless 10-0.
The Fishermen fall to 5-5, just a half-game ahead of Valley Catholic (4-5). The Valiants host a game Monday with Banks, before hosting Astoria on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Friday's contest at Tapiola Park was tied 2-2 after one inning, but the Braves did not waste any time re-taking the lead in the second.
Tyler Lilly reached base on an error and took second on a sacrifice bunt, and the Braves followed with a run-scoring double by Hayden Vandehey, with additional run-scoring hits from Jarred Evans and Colten Hesselman, before the Fishermen ended the inning with a double play.
The Braves added another three runs in the third inning, and led 9-2 when the Fishermen scored twice in the fifth inning, highlighted by a Ryan Stutznegger double.
Blake Gobel pitched six innings to pick up the win for the Braves, while three Astoria pitchers (Will Reed, Calvin Kaul, Burke Matthews) gave up 10 hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Stutznegger had two of Astoria's seven hits, while Hesselman had two doubles and Gobel belted a home run for the Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.