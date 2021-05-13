Seaside opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first, but it was all Banks after that, as the Braves had four runs in the bottom of the first and scored in every inning after that, for a 15-5 win Thursday afternoon, in Cowapa League baseball action at Banks.
The Braves tacked on two runs in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth.
The Hesselman brothers combined five hits and eight runs scored, while three Seaside pitchers allowed 12 hits and the Gulls committed seven errors in the field.
Wyatt Hesselman was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs scored, while Colton Hesselman finished 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Lawson Talamantez had three of Seaside's five hits, and also drove in three runs.
Seaside plays Saturday at Astoria.