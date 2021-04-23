With first place in the league standings at stake, Banks and Seaside played a nine-inning thriller Wednesday night at Broadway Field, where the Braves escaped with an 11-10 Cowapa League baseball win.
The Gulls rallied from a 9-7 deficit, scoring two runs in the seventh to send the game to extra innings, where Banks scored twice in the ninth and held off a Seaside rally to win.
The Braves remained undefeated (5-0 overall, 4-0 league), while Seaside dropped to 2-2.
Junior Jarred White was the starting pitcher for Seaside, and threw 102 pitches over five innings, allowing just three hits with one strikeout and nine walks, and left with a 7-4 lead.
The Braves led 4-0 through an inning-and-a-half, but Seaside bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the second, with a leadoff single from Justin Morris, followed by a walk, a double from Ryan Varoza, a two-out walk and consecutive run-scoring singles by Riley Kuhl and Kaleb Bartel to tie the game.
Seaside took the lead with three runs in the third, as Morris reached on an error, which was followed by a walk, another error and eventually a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run. Kuhl added a two-run single for a 7-4 lead.
After Banks grabbed a 9-7 lead in the top of the seventh, White drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, took second on a passed ball, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a double by Morris.
Tanner Kraushaar continued the rally by reaching on an error that scored Morris with the tying run.
After a scoreless eighth, Banks scored twice in the top of the ninth for an 11-9 lead.
Seaside rallied in the bottom of the ninth, as Morris singled to lead off, Kraushaar reached on an error, and both advanced on a wild pitch.
Varoza drove in Morris on a grounder and Kraushaar took third, but that’s where he was stranded, as Banks relief pitcher Riley Harbaugh got Andrew Teubner to ground out to end the game.
Four Banks pitchers allowed nine hits with 15 strikeouts and five walks, while three Seaside pitchers also gave up nine hits, with one strikeout and 10 walks.
Kuhl had two hits and drove in four runs, while Colton Hesselman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Banks.
The two teams finish the regular season with games May 13 and May 15.