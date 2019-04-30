The Knappa Loggers were taking batting practice Tuesday afternoon at Portland Christian, where the Loggers collected 19 hits in just five plate appearances for an easy 20-7 Northwest League baseball win over the Royals.
Knappa scored four runs in the first inning, followed by four in the second, three in the third, six in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Nine different Loggers had hits, three apiece for Tristin Wallace, Logan Bartlett and Cameron Miethe.
Bartlett had a single, triple and a home run, and drove in six runs for Knappa, which had seven doubles and three triples.
The Loggers host Portland Christian for a doubleheader Friday.
