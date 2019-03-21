After losing their first two games, the Astoria Fishermen have bounced back with two straight wins, including a 4-3 victory Thursday over Mark Morris in a nonleague baseball game at Tapiola Park.
Astoria's Calvin Kaul pitched for the first time in over a year, and tossed a solid five innings before giving way to Michael Moore, who picked up the save.
Adam Feldman had a double for Astoria, which built a 4-1 lead, gave up two runs in the sixth, then got out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to secure the win. A Fishermen double play ended the game.
“It was good to see Calvin pitch, and (Mark Morris) had a decent pitcher, too,” said Astoria coach Glen Fromwiller. “It was just a well-pitched, well-defended game. No more than three or four batters per inning.”
Feldman led off the bottom of the fifth with a double, which was followed by a single from Burke Matthews. Balan Kolee was hit by a pitch, and a single by Josiah Hirsh scored Feldman.
Matthews came in on a sacrifice fly by Danny Johnson, and Moore's two-out hit scored Kolee for a 4-1 lead.
Kaul threw 79 pitches over five innings, and scattered three hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Moore struck out four in the final two innings.
Astoria plays Friday at Estacada.
