A big five-run third inning was all Banks needed Monday evening, as the Braves cruised to an 8-1 win over Astoria in a Cowapa League baseball game, the second of three meetings between last year's co-league champions.
Banks pitchers Hayden Vandehey and Blake Gobel combined on a four-hitter, with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Vandehey pitched five innings to pick up the victory, which gives the Braves a 6-0 league record, a three-game lead on second place Astoria (3-3) with six games remaining.
Banks scored one run each in the first and second innings, then erupted for five in the third, highlighted by a bases-loaded, three-run double from Blake Gobel.
Astoria scored its lone run in the fifth, Burke Matthews scoring on a single by Josiah Hirsch.
Matthews had two of Astoria's four hits, while the Fishermen defense turned two double plays. The Braves had eight hits off three Astoria pitchers.
The Fishermen have road games vs. Tillamook and Valley Catholic, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
