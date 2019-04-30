Some timely hitting for the Warrenton baseball team was the only difference in a well-played contest Tuesday afternoon at Huddleston Field, where the Warriors outlasted Taft 4-2 in another key Coastal Range League showdown.
“Both teams pitched well, both teams had six hits and neither team committed an error,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “What it came down to, was we had a couple more clutch hits than they did.”
Key hits in the first, third and fifth innings led to runs for the Warriors, while Warrenton pitchers Devin Jackson and Dalton Knight did the rest, with solid defense in support.
“It was really a well-played game,” Wolfe said. “We just did a fantastic job defensively.”
After the Tigers had closed to within 2-1 in the top of the fifth, the Warriors answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, on doubles by Austin Little and Gabe Breitmeyer.
Jake Morrow also had a double and two runs batted in for Warrenton, which improves to 8-1 in league, first place over Rainier (6-3), which swept a doubleheader from Clatskanie.
The Warriors play a doubleheader Friday at Clatskanie.
