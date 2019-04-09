Astoria scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, and that was plenty to beat Tillamook, 3-1, in a Cowapa League baseball game Tuesday at CMH Field.
The Cheesemakers still managed to outhit the Fishermen, seven to four, but three straight Astoria hits in the fourth inning led to a three-run inning.
That was enough for Astoria pitcher Dylan Rush, who struck out four with one walk and three hit batters, and relied on his defense and two double plays to do the rest.
In the fourth inning rally, Astoria's Ebin Hillard had a leadoff triple to right, then scored on a base hit by Josiah Hirsch. Danny Johnson followed with a double to put runners at second and third.
Hirsch came in on a grounder by Balan Kolee, and Johnson later scored on a wild pitch.
Tillamook had three straight hits to load the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth, but the Fishermen turned a double play, and Colton Harmon lined out to Astoria shortstop Burke Matthews to end the inning.
Astoria plays Newport in a nonleague game Wednesday. The 5 p.m. contest will be played at Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.