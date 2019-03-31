The Santiam Christian Eagles, the sixth-ranked team in 3A baseball, backed up its ranking with three impressive wins in their own tournament Wednesday through Friday in Adair Village.
Following a pair of 10-0 wins over Riddle and Sisters, Santiam Christian defeated Warrenton 8-1 Friday afternoon.
The Eagles held a 3-1 lead through four innings, then scored four in the fifth to pull away.
Santiam Christian pitcher Joe MaQuatash threw 104 pitches in five innings, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and six walks.
The Eagles had 13 hits, including a double and a triple for Ely Kennel, who drove in three runs.
“They're very aggressive at the plate, and we were too passive,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, whose team struck out 10 times overall. “We've had problems with that this season. But (the Eagles) are a very good team, and MaQuatash is a solid pitcher.”
Warrenton returns to action with two nonleague games this week, Thursday at Scio and Saturday at home vs. Valley Catholic.
