Warrenton’s Dylon Atwood tossed a two-hitter Thursday afternoon at Willamina, in a five-inning, 22-2 win over the Bulldogs in a Coastal Range League baseball game.
On the mound, Atwood struck out 12 batters, and helped himself at the plate with three doubles. Hordie Bodden Bodden and Ethan Caldwell also had three hits apiece for the Warriors, who had seven doubles.
Banks 10, Astoria 1
The Braves jumped out a 4-0 lead after a half inning, then coasted to a 10-1 win over Astoria in Thursday afternoon Cowapa League baseball action at Tapiola Park.
Banks had nine players with at least one hit, and only one player, Wyatt Hesselman, with two. Charles White had a solo home run to right field, while Banks pitchers Riley Harbaugh and Colton Hesselman combined on a four-hitter, with 10 strikeouts.
Gunnar Olson had two of Astoria’s four hits. The Fishermen play Saturday at Banks.
Seaside 12, Valiants 2
Seaside spotted the Valiants a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Gulls answered with two runs in their first at-bat, and added two in the third highlighted by a double from Jarred White, on their way to a 12-2 win over the Valiants.