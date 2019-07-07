The Warrenton baseball program hosted its seventh annual alumni game Sunday at Huddleston Field, with 22 former Warriors (and 10 others who did not play) taking part.
In addition to serving as a “summer reunion” for Warrenton families and former players, the event helps raise money for Warrenton's summer junior baseball (17-and-under) team.
This year's game was followed by the third annual alumni game Home Run Derby, sponsored by Warrenton Fultano's/Bubba's. Eric Gantenbein was this year's winner.
