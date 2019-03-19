Gladstone defeated Seaside 10-0 in a nonleague baseball game Monday at Gladstone, the first of eight straight road games for the Gulls.
The Gladiators held a 2-0 lead through four innings, then scored four runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for a 10-run lead.
Gladstone had 11 hits, and Gladiator starter Wes Haverland allowed just two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in his six innings of work.
Duncan Thompson and Gage McFadden had the lone hits for Seaside, which plays Wednesday at Molalla, followed by four games in the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario, and road games at North Marion and Astoria. The Gulls' next home game is April 4 vs. Valley Catholic.
