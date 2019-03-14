Tied 5-5 going into the sixth inning, Gladstone scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth on its way to an 8-6 win over Astoria in a nonleague baseball game Thursday at Gladstone.
Astoria's Burke Matthews had a double in the top of the seventh for a run, but the Gladiators were able to record the final out with two Fishermen on base.
Will Reed started and pitched a solid four-and-a-third innings for Astoria.
The Fishermen return to action Friday at home (5 p.m., Tapiola Park) against North Marion.
