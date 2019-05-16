Two teams warming up for the 4A baseball state playoffs met for a quick nonleague game Thursday afternoon at CMH Field, where Gladstone posted a 4-3 win over Astoria.
Two Gladstone pitchers, Wesley Haverland and Austin Conner, tossed a combined perfect game through four innings, retiring 12 straight Fishermen batters to start the game.
Meanwhile, the Gladiators scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth for a 2-0 lead.
Astoria took advantage of Gladstone's third pitching change, as the Fishermen loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
With two outs, a bloop single into shallow right field by Dylan Rush scored two runs to tie the game.
But Gladstone answered right back in the top of the sixth.
Matthew Kuhn had a leadoff single, which was followed by two walks and a two-run single by Jackson Simmons.
The Fishermen began the bottom of the seventh with a potentially big rally, as Ebin Hillard was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and scored one out later on a double down the right field line by Danny Johnson.
Trying to stretch a double into a triple, Johnson was thrown out at third, and Gladstone pitcher Jake Gehrke retired the next batter to end the game.
Four Gladstone pitchers combined on a three-hitter with two strikeouts, while four Astoria pitchers gave up five hits.
Astoria coach Glen Fromwiller was pleased with his team's play Thursday, despite the loss.
“As long as we're pitching well and playing solid defense … we just need to hit the ball and we'll be playing well in all three parts,” he said.
The Fishermen are awaiting results of the play-in round to determine next week's opponent in the state playoffs. Astoria will likely travel for the first round.
