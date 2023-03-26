The Seaside baseball team split a pair of games on a road swing in eastern Oregon over the weekend.

On Friday at La Grande, the Gulls led 8-4 before the Tigers scored seven in the bottom of the fifth for an eventual 11-10 win.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.