The Seaside baseball team split a pair of games on a road swing in eastern Oregon over the weekend.
On Friday at La Grande, the Gulls led 8-4 before the Tigers scored seven in the bottom of the fifth for an eventual 11-10 win.
Seaside’s Cameron Schulte and Luke Toyooka had two hits apiece.
The Gulls bounced back Saturday at McLoughlin, where Seaside scored 14 runs on just six hits in a five-inning, 14-4 win.
McLoughlin commited nine errors, while Seaside brothers Tallen and Tanner Kraushaar combined for four hits and seven runs scored.
Brody Hillman was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.