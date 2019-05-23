Seaside's return to the state playoffs was a short one, as the Henley Hornets defeated the Gulls 12-0 Wednesday in a Class 4A baseball first round game in Klamath Falls.
Henley scored a run in the first inning, then tacked on five in the second for an early 6-0 lead.
The Hornets finished with 12 hits off four Seaside pitchers, including doubles for Blake Loney and junior Heith Rasica, a triple by senior Hayden Rasica, and three home runs — two for Heith Rasica and one by John Tacchini.
Hayden Rasica pitched all seven innings for the Hornets, allowing four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
In the first year under head coach Dan McFadden, the Gulls finished 11-13 overall, 5-7 in the Cowapa League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.