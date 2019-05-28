Less than a week after ending Seaside's season, the Henley Hornets did the same to the Astoria Fishermen, in a Class 4A baseball semifinal Tuesday in Klamath Falls.
Henley snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, then tacked on two in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away for a 9-3 win over the Fishermen.
The loss left Astoria one game short of its first appearance in the state championship since 2011.
Still, it was quite a run while it lasted for the No. 14 seed Fishermen, who scored victories over No. 3-ranked North Marion and No. 11 seed Sweet Home before falling to the No. 2-seed Hornets.
Henley advances to the state championship, where the Hornets will face No. 1-ranked Banks. After winning state titles in football and boys basketball, the Braves will be competing in their third state championship game in their third different sport of the 2018-19 school year.
The Hornets rapped out 10 hits in Tuesday's win, nine off Astoria starter Dylan Rush.
Henley's hard-hitting lineup — which hammered the Gulls 12-0 just six days earlier — had a pair of doubles by Hayden Rasica and home runs by Heith Rasica and John Tacchini.
Ebin Hillard and Danny Johnson both had doubles as part of Astoria's six-hit attack, but the Fishermen also committed five errors in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.