Joseph and Warrenton battled back and forth for eight innings Tuesday afternoon, with the Eagles finishing one run up, as Joseph defeated the Warriors 9-8 in a first round game of the 3A baseball season-ending tournament.
The Warriors served as the home team and had their fair share of fans, but the game was played at Bob Williams Field in The Dalles.
The two teams exchanged leads four times over the first five innings, with the Eagles holding leads of 3-1, 6-4 and 8-7, while Warrenton battled back each time and led 4-3 and 7-6, and tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs, Joseph misplayed a fly ball by Ryan Hoaglund, and some further confusion on the same play allowed Nathan Streibeck to score from third with the game-tying run.
In the top of the eighth, the Eagles’ Trace Evans reached on a dropped ball-third strike, then stole second and third.
Joseph’s Chase Homan laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Evans with the eventual game-winner, as the Eagles executed squeeze bunts to score four of their runs, including two straight successful bunts in the fourth inning.
“It was back and forth the whole way, and obviously we’re disappointed that we came up short,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “We have to feel good about the season. We won a league championship, and we were lucky just to be playing.
“I’m proud of our two seniors (Duane Falls and Hoagland), and we have a lot to feel good about coming back next year.”
Falls was 4-for-4 with a walk, while Joseph pitchers Evans and Flynn Nave scattered eight hits.
In other 3A tournament action, No. 1 seed Brookings-Harbor defeated Scio 2-1, Rainier beat Santiam Christian 2-0 and Yamhill-Carlton topped La Pine 4-2.