In a possible preview of the 2A/1A baseball state championship game in June, pre-season No. 1-ranked Kennedy held off a Knappa rally and posted an 8-4 win over the Loggers, Tuesday in Mt. Angel.

Trailing 6-0 after five innings, Knappa rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth, before the Trojans tacked on two runs in the bottom of the inning and escaped with the win.