Knappa began the 2022 season with a 10-run loss to Kennedy, and finished the season the same way Tuesday afternoon.
After a 10-0 win over the Loggers back on March 16, the Trojans defeated Knappa again in five innings, 11-1, this time in a Class 2A/1A baseball semifinal in Mt. Angel.
Kennedy (25-3 overall), which has outscored its three state playoff opponents by a combined 30-2, advances to Friday's state championship game against Umpqua Valley Christian (a 4-3 winner over Dufur in nine innings), while another successful season comes to a close for Knappa, 21-4 overall.
The Trojans scored a run in the bottom of the second inning, then tacked on three in the third, including two runs on a bunt by Ethan Kleinschmit, coupled with a Logger error.
Riley Cantu and Brian Beyer added run-scoring singles.
Knappa, the tournament's No. 3 seed, scored its lone run in the top of the fourth, when Mark Miller scored on the second of two Kennedy errors in the inning.
The No. 2 seed Trojans answered with six runs on five hits in their half of the fourth, coupled with a walk, an error and a hit batter.
Owen Bruner's line drive single to center scored Charlie Beyer and Brett Boen for a 10-1 lead.
Kennedy had 12 hits off Knappa pitchers Drew Miller and Jaxon Dietrichs, while Kennedy's Kleinschmit and Andrew Cuff combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.